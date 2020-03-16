Greene County leaders impose ban on gatherings of 50 or more people

Springfield and Greene County officials imposed an ban on gatherings of 50 people or more for the next 30 days to protect public health.

This is what the Center for Disease Control recommends to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak from getting even worse.

"We're essentially ordering what the CDC has recommended, said Greene County Presiding Commissioner, Bob Dixon.

Emergency meetings were called by city and county leaders Monday afternoon. They are acting quickly to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

"There leaders are working together across county lines, across municipal entities within the county. We're working with the state. They're working with the feds. We are all working together," said Dixon.

The state court system is suspending any new jury trials until after April 3rd.

Presiding Judge Michael Cordonnier is instituting an order handed down by the Missouri Supreme Court.

Most docket hearings are being rescheduled. Hearings on other matters, like bond hearings, arraignments, orders of protection, child custody emergencies will all move forward.

"I think that this is a reasonable step in the right direction," said Clay Goddard with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Local leaders do have the option of imposing stricter bans if necessary.

"If I see cryptic infection which that means that we cannot determine what the source is or if we find community spread within Springfield I think that you have to look at more aggressive containment measures," said Goddard.

In the meantime, online and drive through testing for anyone who may have symptoms is underway.

"I want to reassure folks that things are not out of control. They're very much in control. You leaders are coordinating. They're working together. The Springfield Greene-County Health Department is doing an amazing job. They will have more information up on their website. But we are all working together. People should be reassured with that," explained Dixon.

Daycare centers and business operations are exempt from the ban. Restaurants are too, though many fast food spots are strictly drive-thru.

Other local eateries are offering delivery and curbside service.

If the ban is violated you may be facing misdemeanor charges.

It may be altered at anytime to impose tighter restrictions.