Greene County commission approves new temporary jail

As we wait for the new jail to be built, Greene County is planning to put up a larger temporary jail to replace the current one.

The Greene County Commission gave initial approval to the plan Thursday. The county plans to put a 390 bed temporary jail in the parking lot at Nichols and Campbell, just south of the Greene County Public Safety Center.

The current temporary jail, which the county has been using for a couple of years, holds 108 inmates, and deputies drive other inmates to about twelve other jails around the state.

The new temporary jail would replace the existing one and be much larger, being made up of 12 trailers instead of four. The estimated cost of leasing the temporary jail from All Detainment Solutions the for two years is about $6.3 million. The county says the average cost of housing an inmate in the temporary jail over the two years would be about $46 a day, as opposed to housing them out of the county at a cost of about $59 a day.

"It makes a lot of sense logistically and financially for us to do this," said Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. "And it's in a better location on our campus."

The Greene County Sheriff's Office posted it is hiring dozens of detention officers. The county says the temporary jail would give them the opportunity to train the officers before the new jail opens near the airport in an estimated two years. The county hopes to break ground on the permanent jail in late April or early May.

