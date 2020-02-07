Greene County adding hundreds of jobs for new jail, recruiting detention officers

The Greene County Sheriff’s office is looking to add hundreds of jobs for its new jail, which is set to be up and running in about two years.

Right now, there are 268 employees who work inside the Greene County jail. That includes office staff and medical personnel, but the majority are detention officers. The county is looking to more than more than double that number for the new jail, potentially adding up to 334 positions.

“There's a whole medley of things we have to deal with here,” said Joseph Schilling.

Schilling has been a detention officer in the Greene County jail for five years.

"There really isn't an average day,” he said.

Schilling said some friends from the Army encouraged him to apply to the jail, and now, he stays for the people he's met on the inside.

"You kind of try and set an example, try and talk to some of these people if they're willing to listen to you, and maybe help them turn stuff around,” Schilling said.

Maj. Royce Denny worked in the jail for 15 years. Now, he oversees it.

"The best part is when you help people, the worst part is when you can't,” Denny said.

Greene County will hire up to 334 people to staff its new jail, most of them detention officers.

"The architects and design team are really trying to make the jail run very efficiently with the least amount of staff,” Denny said.

The county will hire officers in waves- 40 or 50 at a time- to get them through training in time to start the job. Applicants must be 18-years-old, have a high school education and a valid driver license. Experience in security, military or law enforcement is a plus, but not required.

"It does, it takes a special person to work in the jail,” Denny said.

Denny and Schilling both say, it's a job that takes as much mental toughness as it does physical strength. While maybe overlooked, it's necessary work that can turn into a career.

"Even though it's kind of tucked away, people don't really think about what we do back here, but to me, I just get personal gratification I guess for doing my part for the community, keeping some of these people in here that need to be in here,” Schilling said.

Maj. Denny said the sheriff’s office will go to job fairs, local academies and colleges, and even use social media to recruit new hires. He said the hiring process for detention officers and other staff will start when construction on the new jail begins this spring.

To see Greene County’s available positions, including job descriptions and application information, click HERE.

