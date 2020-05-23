Greene County Sheriff's Office offers tips to deter car thieves

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says a few extra steps could help thieves stay away from your cars and items inside.

The sheriff's office shared several suggestions via Facebook that could help others reduce stealing and vehicle theft.

Tips include:

• Make sure windows are rolled up and doors are locked. (Even if your vehicle is inside a garage)

• Don’t leave valuables in sight. (Keys, purses, wallets, cell phones, firearms, garage door remotes, etc.) If you must leave valuables in your car, lock them in the trunk.

• If possible, do not leave your vehicle parked on the road overnight. (Park inside a garage or on a driveway next to a house.)

• When warming up your vehicle, do not leave it unattended

• Try to park your vehicle near other cars. (Park under or near a light after dark.)

• If you have a pickup truck, hide valuables under the seat, in the glove box, in the center console, out of sight.

• Most Importantly: Roll Up Windows, Remove Vehicle Keys and Lock the Doors When You Are Away From Your Vehicle.