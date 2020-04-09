Greene County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing teen

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager. Kaylee Marquez, 14, was last seen between 2:30-3:00 Wednesday afternoon walking toward a park near her neighborhood.

The sheriff's office says a relative received a text message at 11:41 Wednesday night from Kaylee. Kaylee indicated she had possibly been kidnapped and was in the area of Oklahoma City.

Deputies have been communicating with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, they say at this time, it does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Kaylee is 5'2" and weighs around 125 Lbs. She was wearing black sweat pants and a black crop top shirt.

If you've seen Kaylee, call 911.