Greene County OEM distributes PPE to first responder agencies around the Ozarks

A place known for drawing in people from all across the Ozarks did the same today for a very new reason.

"We're all fighting for the same needs of hand sanitizer, wipes, masks and gloves," said Battlefield Fire Chief, Scott More.

Battlefield Fire Chief Scott Moore stopped by the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds to grab whatever supplies he could.

"We're all supporting each other in a regional approach," said Moore.

Greene County's Office of Emergency Management set up its stockpile at the fairgrounds coordinating with the state to give out more than 75 hundred bottles of hand sanitizer to first responders from 17 counties.

OEM says the state sent them three thousand face masks to distribute but they were all incorrectly marked. OEM said they're sending them back to the sate.

"Our fire and law agencies are still responding to calls everyday to keep our public safe," said Greene County Office of Emergency Management Public Information Officer, Amy Russell.

It's not just OEM and first responders helping out. It's also the Ozark Empire Fair. The General Manger said normally this time of year is busy but COVID-19 changed that.

"Our community makes us successful," said Ozark Empire Fair General Manager, Aaron Owen. "Anytime there's an opportunity to partner and help the community, emergency management and sate and local officials that's what we're here for."

This was the first time during the pandemic OEM has given out supplies from its stockpile but the office knows it won't be the last either providing a much-needed boost to a part of the state that's used to uniting for a cause.

"I think the beauty of it all is the collaborative spirit in the Ozarks and Greene County," said Russell. "The resilience of our people. We all band together when something happens. Whether it's a tornado, flood or in this case a pandemic. We're all in this together."