Greene County K-9 leads deputies to suspect after vehicle stolen

A Greene County K-9 helped officers with the arrest of one man accused of stealing a vehicle Wednesday night.

K-9 Zen is credited with helping Greene County deputies deploy and apprehend the suspect in a field after he left the stolen car.

Deputies tried to stop the reported stolen vehicle near West Chicago Street and North Fulbright Avenue, but the driver led authorities on a brief chase.

The driver reached a dead end at one street, then escaped from the car into a wooded area. That's when K-9 Zen helped deputies track the suspect.

Zen is a two-year-old Belgian Mallnois and joined the Greene County K-9 team last December.