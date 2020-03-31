Greene County's sheriff focused on keeping jail sanitized

While most of us can avoid places where there are ten or more people, or at least stay six feet apart, one place where that's almost impossible is the Greene County Jail.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says there are no reports of any cases of COVID-19 found in the jail. And they're doing everything they can to keep the virus out.

The jail is housing 859 inmates, which the sheriff says is a little lower than usual. He attributes it to the sheriff's department perhaps being a little less active and the stay-at-home mandate. He says they are not releasing any inmates to lower jail population and create more social distance.

The Missouri Supreme Court sent a letter to judges Monday calling attention to all the rules and statutes about pretrial release, and said in a statement to the media: "The court leaves decisions about the release of any particular individuals to the discretion of local judges to make appropriate decisions under the facts and circumstances of each particular case."

Inmates gather in a large area for meals, but Sheriff Arnott says trustees are constantly cleaning and disinfecting. They're also screening inmates as they come in for fever and other symptoms, and asking about travel. And he says they have a large quarantine area ready if needed, for anywhere from 40 to 100 inmates.

"The one thing people don’t realize is we do this every day and have," said Sheriff Arnott. "It’s just for different diseases and infections, so we’ve been quarantining and doing this for a long period of time, so it’s really not any different, other than we have a designated area that we’ll go to now. And we have protocols in place to deal with the situation."

Though the jail population is down some, Arnott says they're still overcrowded. He says plans for the larger temporary jail are still on track, though the manufacturer could potentially have some problems getting some equipment right now. He's still hoping to have the facility up by June.

