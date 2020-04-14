Greene Co. coronavirus victim was original employee of nationally-recognized local company

Every day you hear the numbers of coronavirus deaths in Greene County and while you may never put a face with those numbers, the news of their passing is devastating for the families and friends living the reality of losing someone under such surreal circumstances.

One of those passing recently was 79-year-old Warren Burros, a much- loved former employee of one of the area's best known companies.

"Warren was part of the original 100 people that started the company in 1983," recalled Jack Stack, the Founder/CEO/President of SRC. "We were a bunch of renegades at the time. We never had any experience running companies."

Burros spent 31 years with SRC, a remanufacturing business that rose from obscurity to become one of Forbes Magazine's Top 25 Best Small Companies in America.

Stack is a well-renowned speaker and writer for his business acumen and at one point he was contacted by the Department of Labor to write about educating retirees on wisely managing their money.

Stack recalled that he was asked to pick out some people to write about and as he put it, "The first person I thought about was Warren. He was one of the most lovable characters you'd ever seen in your life. But every time a sheriff would come up and there was a garnishment we knew it was Warren."

But as Stack wrote in a tribute to Burros, Warren's success story mirrored that of the company as the Army vet who became a Warehouse Group Leader at SRC went from struggling mightily with his finances to educating himself and becoming one of the employee owners with stock in the company.

"In his retirement he then cashed out with well over a six-figure number," Stack said.

Warren would soon unretire and go to work for Gershman Mortgage as a Loan Officer and then start his own business to help other people with their finances.

"He goes, 'I'm counseling people who have debt,'" Stack recalled. "And I went, 'Are you kidding me? You?' And Warren went, 'What better guy than me?'"

The father of three with two stepchildren and 10 grandchildren also taught Bible study and was known for his great personality and sense of humor.

His obituary recalls some of the advice he handed out that included:

• Be careful what you do today, because you're going to have to deal with that 'bad boy' tomorrow.

• The proper motivation for any task is a bucket of fried chicken at the end.

But this past week Warren passed away as one of the growing number of victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Warren had it rough," Stack said. "He was in the hospital on a ventilator while his wife was also in the hospital with the same virus. (They were) in two separate hospitals."

Not only were the couple unable to see each other, but there's also no funeral for loved ones to share in their grief until the pandemic is over.

"It's a very painful loss to have an individual through no fault of his own get taken out by a mysterious illness," Stack said. "It's just a shame that so many people won't be able to touch their loved ones or be giving them their one last remembrance."