Great clips hair stylist in Springfield worked while symptomatic for COVID-19; potential exposures in Greene Co. announced

A Great Clips hair stylist in Springfield worked several days while symptomatic for COVID-19, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

The individual recently returned from travel elsewhere in Missouri, according to Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard.

The individual worked at Great Clips at 1864 S. Glenstone Ave. during the following dates and times:

Tuesday, May 12 (8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 13 (8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Thursday, May 14 (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Friday, May 15 (1 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Saturday, May 16 (8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Sunday, May 17 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 19 (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 20 (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Health leaders say the individual and their clients were wearing face coverings. Seven co-workers and 84 clients, who were potentially directly exposed, will be notified by the Health Department and be offered testing.

The health department hopes for no additional cases since face coverings were worn throughout this exposure timeline.

Anyone deemed not to be a close contact during this timeframe, but were in this location during those dates and times is believed to be at low risk. These individuals are advised to watch for symptoms, but do not need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Additionally, health leaders say this individual and another unrelated case also visited the following locations while infectious:

-Thursday, May 14; Friday, May 15 and Monday, May 18: 10 Fitness at 1444 S Glenstone between 12 p.m. - 1p.m.

-Monday, May 18: Dairy Queen at 3665 E. Sunshine around 5:30 p.m.

-Wednesday, May 20: Walmart at 2021 E. Independence around 7:30 p.m.

Also, another unrelated case visited the following location while infectious, but while wearing a mask:

-Wednesday, May 20: CVS at Campbell and Battlefield between 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. for about 20 minutes.

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

As of Friday, Greene County has reported 132 cases of COVID-19 and 97 recoveries.

Watch the latest update from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department in our stream below: