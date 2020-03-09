Grant could help protect Branson sewer plant from flooding along Lake Taneycomo

The Compton Drive Waste Water Treatment Plant in Branson is located along Lake Taneycomo. It is at risk of flooding. City leaders want to better protect it when the lake spills over its banks.

About four million gallons of sewage per day flows through the plant during the area's busiest months. Branson's Utilities Director Mike Ray says the facility that serves 65 percent of the city has almost flooded three times in the last decade.

"We have had floodwaters reach just to the top of our berm," Ray said.

While the city can put a big tube filled with water, called an Aqua-dam, around the facility to give it five more feet of protection, they're looking to build a taller, permanent flood wall.

"The wall itself would be approximately nine feet," Ray said.

Darryl Ostrom lives about a quarter of a mile from the plant. He has seen Taneycomo well beyond its banks.

"They called it the 100 year flood," Ostrom said. "[Water was] about halfway up our yard from the bank here."

He says permanent protection around the sewer plant would give him peace-of-mind.

"It would definitely disturb the habitat and I think something should be done to make it preventable," Ostrom said.

The plant is located in a floodplain. However, Ray says when it was built in the 1980's, there wasn't as great of a risk for flooding.

"The floodplain was actually raised after the plant was constructed," Ray said.

The permanent wall would cost $10 million. However, Ray says if Branson is awarded state grant money, it'll cost the city nothing to protect the area from potential disaster.

"If we were to lose this plant, the environmental impact would be devastating," Ray said.

The City of Branson is encouraging residents, community members and stakeholders to email the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED), at mocdbg-mit@ded.mo.gov, to express support for spending federal grant money towards a flood protection system for Branson’s Compton Drive Waste Water Plant

More information about CDBG-MIT funding can be found online at https://ded.mo.gov/programs/cdbg/mitigation. Printed copies of the Action Plan can be requested by calling 844-847-0499. The public is encouraged to submit comments through April 4, 2020, at the above email address or by letter, addressed to:

Attn: MO CDBG-MIT

P.O. Box 118 Harry S. Truman Building

Jefferson City, MO 65102

You can find a form letter to email or print out, on the city's website, at https://bit.ly/2w759Af. For any questions about this grant, please call the City of Branson’s Finance Department at 417-337-8529 or email Branson’s Finance Director, Jamie Rouch at jrouch@bransonmo.gov.

The first public meeting about this issue will be held on March 18.