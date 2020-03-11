Grand jury indicts ex-Springfield, Mo. area priest on several charges

A Stoddard County, Mo. grand jury indicted a former priest arrested last month in Springfield.

Frederick Lutz, 76, was indicted on Tuesday, March 3 on two counts of forcible sodomy and two counts of deviate sexual assault while at a church in Advance. According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, a change of venue was also granted. The case will move to Cape Girardeau County. Lutz’ arraignment was rescheduled from Thursday, March 12 to Monday, March 23.

He was arrested at his home in Springfield, Mo. on February 19.

Lutz served as a priest in several Missouri communities from the early ’70s to late 2000s. He served as priest at churches in Mount Vernon and Greenfield. He retired in 2011.

If anyone has any information on additional victims, they are asked to call Tim McCoy at the Stoddard County Prosecutor’s Office at 573-568-4640 ext. 4.