Gov. Parson extends Missouri's stay-at-home order to May 3

Missouri's stay-at-home order has been extended to May 3, according to Gov. Mike Parson.

The state's stay-at-home order went into effect April 6 and was set to expire April 24.

Gov. Parson and Missouri leaders will monitor the state's situation from now to May 4 before determining when the state could re-open. Parson says the state will work with hospitals, health care providers, public health experts, business leaders, and state departments to develop a plan.

Parson says recovery plan for Missouri relies on four essential pillars:

1.Rapidly expand testing capacity, including testing for those who are currently contagious and those who have developed immunity.

2.Expand reserves of PPE by opening public & private supply chains.

3.Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including alternate care facilities.

4.Improve the ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data.

Late Wednesday night, Parson said on his Facebook page that he would make an announcement Thursday "after a number of conversations with local elected officials and other governors."

Parson said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon that his administration was preparing for the day "to move the economy forward."

As of Thursday, Missouri has reported more than 5,000 cases and 150 deaths from COVID-19.

DEVELOPING... CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS...

Watch the latest update with the stream below: