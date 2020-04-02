Gov. Parson suspends late penalties for conceal carry license renewals in Missouri, still no stay-at-home order

Gov. Mike Parson has signed an executive order suspending late penalties for concealed carry permit renewals in Missouri.

Parson says its his sixth executive order signed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Day in and day out, we are working around the clock to respond and adapt to COVID-19 in every way possible," Parson announced via Twitter.

As of Thursday, Missouri has reported 1,834 positive cases and 19 deaths from COVID-19.

Missouri is one of twelve U.S. states yet to issue a statewide stay-at-home order.

Gov. Parson provides an update on Missouri's response to the pandemic in the stream below:

Day in and day out, we are working around the clock to respond and adapt to COVID-19 in every way possible.



I am in CONSTANT communication with leaders and medical experts across the state on a daily basis. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) April 2, 2020