Gov. Parson says Missourians should pick safety over voting if concerned

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says Missourians who don’t feel safe voting in person in local elections because of the coronavirus should not do so.

The state moved local elections from April to June 2 over concerns about the spread of the virus.

The Kansas City Star reports that Parson says the pandemic has demonstrated the importance of local elected officials. He has left many decisions on how to control the spread of the virus up to city and county officials.

Parson said Thursday that voters should stay home if they don’t feel safe voting on Tuesday.