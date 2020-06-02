Gov. Parson responds to protests, violence in Missouri; state to call 1,000 troops from National Guard

Gov. Mike Parson responded Tuesday afternoon to protests and violence in Missouri

"We have to change the ways of this society,” Gov. Parson said in Tuesday's news briefing.

Parson says he visited St. Louis on Tuesday morning after protests turned violent Monday night in the area, leading to multiple police officers being shot.

Gov. Parson says the state will call up over 1,000 troops from the National Guard and said they will go to wherever they are needed to try to curb violent protests.

“Whatever it takes, we are going to put an end to this,” Gov. Parson said.

Other reported incidents Monday from protests in Missouri include 20 arrests in Kansas City and a woman being struck by a car in Columbia while protesting.

Watch the latest announcement from Gov. Parson and Missouri state leaders in the stream below: