Gov. Parson responds to George Floyd's death

Visiting Springfield on Friday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson spoke on the death of George Floyd.

A bystander's video showed Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck earlier this week, even as Floyd begs for air and slowly stops talking and moving. The officer in the video was arrested Friday and charged with murder.

As a former law enforcement officer for 22 years, Parson said the officers involved need to be held accountable.

"The main you try to do is protect people, and that was a poor example of trying to help an everyday citizen," Parson said. “Sometimes people take advantage of the system, they got to be accountable for that. Everybody that wears that badge, should be held to a higher standard. And you should be accountable when you lose the trust of the people or if you commit a criminal act.”

Parson also said Thursday that Floyd's death “didn’t look too good” when asked about his latest press briefing.