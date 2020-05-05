Gov. Parson backs bill to limit health care suits during crisis

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is backing a bill that would shield health care providers from lawsuits related to the coronavirus.

The bill awaiting debate in the Legislature covers nursing homes, long-term care facilities, all caregivers and first responders. Parson says the last thing he wants is for good people to get sued for trying to save people’s lives in unusual circumstances.

Patient advocates say the coronavirus pandemic has revealed chronic problems in the health care industry, and lawsuits are the last way to hold the industry accountable.

The state says nearly 80 nursing homes in Missouri have coronavirus outbreaks.