Gov. Parson issues statewide stay-at-home order for Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson has issued a stay-at-home order for Missouri in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order starts Monday, April 6, 2020 and lasts from 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, according to announcement Friday from Gov. Parson.

Under the order, Missourians can only leave their home for “essential activities,” to work for an “essential business,” or for “essential travel." The order explicitly states that Missourians should avoid leaving their homes unless necessary.

Businesses providing essential services, such as grocery stores, gas stations and banks, will remain open. Missourians are also allowed to participate in outdoor recreation if it follows social distancing guidelines set forth by Gov. Parson last month.

The order includes specific guidance for staying home, social distancing, businesses and employees, schools, restaurants, firearm sales, and state government buildings. The following guidelines are among those required:

-Individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence.

-All individuals in the state of Missouri shall avoid social gatherings of more than ten people.

-All public and charter schools must remain closed for the duration of the order.

-Any entity that does not employ individuals to perform essential worker functions, as set forth in guidance provided by the federal government, shall adhere to the limitations on social gatherings and social distancing.

-Any entity that employs individuals to perform essential worker functions, and that is engaged in retail sales to the public, shall limit the number of individuals in any particular retail location as follows:

*25% or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of less than ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft²);

*10% or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft²) or more.

“First and foremost, I want everyone to know that I love this state and the people of this state,” Gov. Parson said. “The people of this great state clearly define who we are in Missouri, and as Governor, I have no greater responsibility than to protect the health, well-being, and safety of all Missourians.”

“There comes a time when we have to make major sacrifices in our lives. Many of us make sacrifices each and every day, but now more than ever, we must all make sacrifices,” Gov. Parson said. “This is not about any one individual person. This is about our families, friends, neighbors, and the entire state of Missouri. For the sake of all Missourians, be smart, be responsible, and stay home, Missourians.”

As of Friday, Missouri has 2,113 positive COVID-19 cases out of 24,727 tested in a total population of six million Missourians. Nineteen people in Missouri have died from COVID-19.

Data shows that 8.5 percent of the tested population has tested positive. Missouri has at least one positive case in 76 of its 114 counties. More than half of the total positive cases are in St. Louis region.

Some communities and counties in Missouri issued stay-at-home orders nearly two weeks ago. Missouri was one of ten states without a stay-at-home order heading into Friday.

For more information on the statewide stay-at-home order, click here.

WATCH Gov. Parson's latest announcement here: