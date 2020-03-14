Second person tests positive for Coronavirus in Greene County

A second person has tested positive for Coronavirus in Greene County, Missouri.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Greene County. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson initially announced the test result Saturday evening via Twitter.

The health department says it will not release any information about the second case "to protect the patient’s right to privacy."

However, as part of the regular practice, the health department will notify people who have had contact with the patient, who had traveled prior to the testing.

On Friday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department asked community events expecting 250 or more people to voluntarily postpone or suspend for the time being.

As of Saturday, the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory has tested 127 people for COVID-19, including the most recent positive case. Two positive cases have been reported in Greene and St. Louis counties while one case has also been reported in Henry County.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state laboratory is no longer required to send positive tests to the CDC for confirmation as of Saturday. Results from tests conducted at the state laboratory are considered final.

