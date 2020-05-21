Gov. Parson: Missouri looks to ramp up COVID-19 testing, goal of 7,500 tests per day

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says the state is aiming to increase testing for COVID-19. The goal is to conduct 7,500 tests per day in Missouri.

Gov. Parson says Missouri is looking to ramp up testing through three testing strategies: box-in outbreaks, sentinel testing and community sampling.

The goal with box-in testing is conduct facility-wide testing for high-risk facilities where there has been at least one positive case. Parson says this will allow us to keep the virus contained by identifying and isolating additional positive cases as quickly as possible.

With sentinel testing, Missouri's goal is to perform testing at state-owned facilities across 28 counties, specifically those overseen by state organizations. Through this strategy, Parson says the goal is to conduct around 1,440 tests per day over a 10-day period.

Through community sampling, the state will look to set up testing sites in different counties across the state. These allows anyone in that community, whether symptomatic or not, to be tested.

Thirteens counties have already completed community sampling. The state will target six additional counties over the next ten days with a total daily testing goal of nearly 975 tests per day.

As of Thursday, Missouri reports 11,340 cases of COVID-19 and 661 deaths. Nearly 173,000 people have been tested in the state.

Watch the latest update from Gov. Parson and Missouri state officials in the live stream below: