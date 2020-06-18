Gov. Parson: Missouri labor force rebounds; state reports employment increase of 33,000 jobs in May

Missouri’s labor market began a rebound in May, following major job losses in April from COVID-19 shutdowns, according to Missouri's monthly job report.

Gov. Parson cited the report, released by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, in a news briefing Thursday.

Employment in the state increased by nearly 33,000 jobs in the month of May, according the report.

The report adds that jobs are down nearly 260,000 over the past year.

Other findings from the report include:

-Missouri’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by a tenth of a percentage point in May 2020 (10.1 percent) compared to April 2020 (10.2 percent).

-The May 2020 unemployment rate was more than three times higher than the May 2019 rate (3.1 percent).

-State's unemployment rate in February 2020 was 3.5 percent before the COVID-19 spike began in March 2020

Earlier this month, Gov. Parson launched the Economic Recovery Dashboard, a tool to help track the state’s economic recovery.

Watch the latest update from Gov. Parson and state leaders in the stream below: