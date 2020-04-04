Gov. Hutchinson signs order banning out-of-state travelers from hotels, Arkansas reports 743 COVID-19 cases

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed an Executive Order temporarily banning out-of-state travelers from staying in hotels, motels, or other short-term rentals in Arkansas.

According to Hutchinson, commercial lodging and vacation rental facilities may now only allow essential personnel, such as healthcare professionals, first responders and law enforcement, to stay at the facilities.

Hutchinson says this is part of the state's "targeted response" to the coronavirus pandemic. State leaders hope the restrictions will cut down on unnecessary travel throughout the state.

As of Saturday, Arkansas has reported the following Coronavirus updates:

-743 cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths

-72 patients hospitalized, 23 using ventilators.

Hutchinson says 1,000 tests have been done over the last 24 hours. Additionally, unemployment claims are now up to 66,000 in Arkansas with 8,000 in waiting to be processed.

Gov. Hutchinson provides the latest updates on Arkansas's response to the pandemic in the stream below: