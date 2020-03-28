Gov. Hutchinson declares Sunday a Special Day of Prayer in Arkansas

By  | 
Posted:

(KY3/KSPR) -- Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a proclamation to declare Sunday, March 29 a Special Day of Prayer in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have declared tomorrow a Special Day of Prayer in Arkansas. It is my hope that we can be unified in prayer thanking God for His love and mercy. We need His wisdom & guidance during this time of emergency,” Hutchinson said via Twitter.

The proclamation reads in part:

“During this challenging time, families, businesses, and communities across Arkansas and the United States have been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19), and we ask God to bless all Arkansans of all faith and to give our citizens and leaders inspiration, strength, guidance, and wisdom.”

For the full proclamation, click here.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 