Gov. Hutchinson declares Sunday a Special Day of Prayer in Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a proclamation to declare Sunday, March 29 a Special Day of Prayer in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have declared tomorrow a Special Day of Prayer in Arkansas. It is my hope that we can be unified in prayer thanking God for His love and mercy. We need His wisdom & guidance during this time of emergency,” Hutchinson said via Twitter.

The proclamation reads in part:

“During this challenging time, families, businesses, and communities across Arkansas and the United States have been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19), and we ask God to bless all Arkansans of all faith and to give our citizens and leaders inspiration, strength, guidance, and wisdom.”

