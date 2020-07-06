Gov. Hutchinson: COVID-19 cases trending down in northwest Arkansas, state reports 439 new cases

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says COVID-19 cases in northwest region of the state are trending down.

Washington and Benton counties, two of the counties with significant spikes weeks ago, both reported less than 100 new cases Monday.

The state reported 439 new cases Monday, lower than the number of new cases reported Saturday and Sunday.

The following counties were part of the new 439 cases.

Washington: 77

Pulaski: 46

Benton: 36

Yell: 36

State leaders released the following updates on the COVID-19 pandemic Monday.

-24,253 cases

-337 hospitalizations

-292 reported deaths (5 new)

-6,127 active cases

-17,834 recoveries

As of Monday, every county in Arkansas has reported at least one case of COVID-19. Dr. Nate Smith is concerned about a spike in central Arkansas.

On Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on NBC's “Meet the Press.” He says if President Donald Trump decides to hold a campaign rally in Arkansas, the state will insist that all participants are socially distanced or wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Hutchinson said you have to protect yourself and others, and take the threat of the virus seriously.