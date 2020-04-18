Gov. Hutchinson: 88 quick test machines spread out across Arkansas

There are 88 quick test machines spread out throughout Arkansas, which can return COVID-19 test results within 15 minutes.

Gov. Hutchinson released some details on the quick test machines Saturday morning. He says there is a backlog of kits required to use the machine, but more could soon come into the marketplace.

The testing machines are designed to have a quick response for COVID-19 tests.

Additionally, Arkansas state leaders released the following updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

-1,739 cases in the state

-998 active cases

-703 recoveries

-86 hospitalizations (22 on ventilators)

-38 reported deaths (one new)

