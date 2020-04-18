Gov. Hutchinson: 88 quick test machines spread out across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- There are 88 quick test machines spread out throughout Arkansas, which can return COVID-19 test results within 15 minutes.
Gov. Hutchinson released some details on the quick test machines Saturday morning. He says there is a backlog of kits required to use the machine, but more could soon come into the marketplace.
The testing machines are designed to have a quick response for COVID-19 tests.
Additionally, Arkansas state leaders released the following updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:
-1,739 cases in the state
-998 active cases
-703 recoveries
-86 hospitalizations (22 on ventilators)
-38 reported deaths (one new)
