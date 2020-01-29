PICTURES: Good Samaritan Boys Ranch opens new apartments to transition young men into adults

The Good Samaritan Boys Ranch opened an apartment complex helping kids transition into independent living.

The Leonard Apartments opened Tuesday on West Norton Road in Springfield. The young men will live independently in one bedroom apartments.

The Good Samaritan Boys Ranch serves boys from ages 10-21. The first step to independence is a program called "First Steps." Boys complete high school and move into the workforce. They then learn how to budget, cook, etc., but they still have significant staff and treatment programs.

Organizers say this is not permanent residents for youth, rather transition living as they go out on their own. This is the final step for youth, who have been abused and/or neglected to total independence.

Gary and Bridgette Leonard made the naming gift to the apartments. Additional funding came from other local donors and tax credits.

(Pictures below courtesy: Good Samaritan Boys Ranch/Henderson Images LLC)

