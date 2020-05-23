'Go out and win your Super Bowl:' Patrick Mahomes delivers virtual commencement speech

Super Bowl champion and MVP Patrick Mahomes delivered a virtual commencement speech Saturday for Texas Tech University’s Class of 2020.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told graduating students to “go out and win your Super Bowl.”

Mahomes attended college at Texas Tech and played three seasons for the Red Raiders football team. In a two-minute speech, which was streamed on the Texas Tech's website and social media channels due to COVID-19, he encourages graduates to stay strong.

"As Red Raiders, we're built to persevere in difficult times," said Mahomes in the virtual speech. "We've all had to take a moment and learn to adjust to these new challenges. And when the odds are stacked against us, we make a play. And I can tell you this is going to make us all more competitive and hungrier than ever."

“Whatever plans lie in front of you, I have no doubt you will go out there and show the world what it means to come from Lubbock, Texas. Go out and win your Super Bowl. Congrats, Class of 2020. I can't wait to see what you do next."

Watch the full speech in the embedded tweet below: