Stocks open sharply lower amid coronavirus fears

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak grip markets again.

The world of stocks and bonds has been topsy-turvy amid a coronavirus outbreak. (Source: NYSE/CNN/file)

Major indexes are off more than 2% in early trading Wednesday, taking 580 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average. European indexes were up slightly.

The Bank of England cut its key interest rate as an emergency measure in response to the outbreak of the virus, following similar moves by central banks in the U.S. and Canada.

The European Central Bank is likely to offer support on Thursday.

Countries are shifting into damage-control as infections spread, prompting sweeping controls on travel and other public activities.

The price of oil is down again after Saudi Arabia announced a new rise in production to record levels.

