Glo Center calls U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on LGBTQ workforce discrimination "monumental"

Like many Americans, Springfield resident, Dr. Kyler Sherman-Wilkins woke up Monday morning to some big news.

"Facebook, Twitter was blowing up. My friends were texting me Happy Pride," said Dr. Kyler Sherman-Wilkins.

When he found out that The U.S. Supreme Court voted 6 to 3 .. to make it illegal to fire someone because of their sexual orientation ... he couldn't contain his excitement.

"Today is monumental. I think marriage equality you think that was big. That impacts people that want to get married this impacts everybody," said Sherman-Wilkins.

Shermam-Wilkins is a board member for the Glo Center, an organization that provides a safe place for the LGBTQ Community. He said while this news is huge many challenges remain.

"Trump the administration decided to roll back protections for trans individuals under the Affordable Care Act so I don't want us to get to the point where we're focused on being happy and celebrating this moment and ignoring some of the big issues," said Sherman-Wilkins.

He said it's important for those wanting to make a change for a safer LGBTQ community is that they talk to their state representatives and vote.

"To practice empathy and understand we are all human and even if you don't agree with ones identity or how one conducts their life I think it's important to see them as human and where they're coming from. To know no one deserves to be be discriminated against who they love and how they identify," said Sherman-Wilkins.