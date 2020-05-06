Getting your dog ready for a normal schedule

While we have been suffering through this crisis it’s a different story for our pets.

They’ve likely enjoyed the extra attention, walks, and scratches. So over the next couple of weeks as we head back to work many might experience a bit of anxiety.

Cathy Hawkins from the Springfield Missouri Dog Training Club has some tricks to make the transition smooth.

Make sure you get your dogs back on a regular eating schedule. Try to get them back into their routine and if you’ve been feeding extra meals during the day since you’ve been home, make sure to ease off of that too.

Start giving them a little time of their own every day. Even if you leave them inside while you go out for just a few minutes. Provide them with a safe space to relax and start giving them treats on that spot.

Provide them with mental stimulation through a fun toy that gets them thinking.

Keep in mind that for some, especially older dogs, you heading back to work will actually be a relief and a nice break. They enjoy their quiet time too.

“You have actually interrupted his day by saying oh lets go for a walk and you’ve taken him for two or three walks and he may honestly be glad to see you leave,” Hawkins explains. “Lets just be honest. It may not be as tramatic as you think it will be.”

