Gas prices in the Ozarks dropping as oil prices tank

All across the Ozarks, drivers are taking advantage of historically low gas prices.

Prices range from $1.12 in Nixa to a $1.05 in Republic. Drivers are happy to gas up, but, because of the coronavirus, they have nowhere to go.

"Demand for gas is incredibly low," said Allison Mack. Allison Mack is a petroleum analyst for Gasbuddy.com.

With cities and entire states on lockdowns, people not driving, working or flying the supply of oil has drastically increased and in a supply and demand economy, little demand and big supply mean low prices.

These low prices are great for your wallet right now, but it's bad news for oil companies and suppliers and the millions of people who work for them which contributed to a 2% drop in the Dow Jones Monday. But financial advisor, Michael Vaughn is telling people to stick with their investment plans.

"Historically, we have seen the market bounce back from these things sometimes quick, sometimes it takes a little longer but they do bounce back so unless you're retiring say in the next year or two I would stick with my plan and give the market time to recover," said Vaughn.

Vaughn says while he has taken calls from clients worried about their money, he's had more calls from people wanting to invest because the buy-in prices are cheaper.

