Garth Brooks to livestream acoustic concert on Facebook

(KY3/KSPR) -- Country music legend Garth Brooks will livestream an acoustic concert on his Facebook page next week.
Brooks, along with several other music stars, are holding at-home-concerts during the Coronavirus pandemic.
The 30-minute concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Monday. It will be called Inside Studio G.
Fans are encouraged to send song requests on Twitter by using #GarthRequestLive.
Monday night at 7pm ET the Queen and I are playing your requests during #StudioG! Tweet your song requests with #GarthRequestLive and let’s let music connect us during this disconnected time! It’s house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG!!! love, g— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 20, 2020