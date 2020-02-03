Galloway couple showered in support after losing everything in house fire

Earlier this month John and Janet Anhalt lost their house (which had been in Janet's family for six decades) in a fire started by a pellet stove mishap.

"The only thing that really mattered, my cat didn't make it," Janet said as she wiped tears from her eyes.

The couple escaped unharmed but the emotional toll was catastrophic.

"I mean, everything...gone!!" said Ron Boles, one of their Galloway neighbors. "They didn't have anything but the clothes on their back."

"I had no shoes," John said. "I had my pants in the bedroom too. If I had gotten there I would have had my wallet and all my ID and stuff. But I have nothing."

But their neighbors in Galloway Village, known for Sequiota Park and its quaint atmosphere and shops, immediately came to their aid.

Wendy Huscher, who runs About Faces photography studio, made a plea on Facebook.

"I know it's right after Christmas so we're all broke but if you could bring by even a tube of toothpaste," Huscher said in asking for help.

And sure enough people began showing up at her business with thousands of dollars in donations.

"It was just incredible to see," Huscher said. "It was like ask and you receive. People were handing me $20 bills and bags of clothes and food."

"People that never met John and Janet but was struck by a neighbor in need," Boles said about why there was such an outpouring of support. "We stepped up. That's what it's like to be in the Galloway. That's what it's like to be in Springfield. That's what it's like to live in the Ozarks."

The Galloway Baptist Church also responded as did several businesses. Galloway Grill with a gift card for food. The Inspired Boutique with a shopping spree. DW Drilling and Blasting in cleaning up debris. Quarry Town with housing and Graham Automotive fixing John's melted truck and donating a used car to Janet.

"I can't believe all this is being done for us," Janet said.

"There's a lot of things that fuel your fire and passion," Boles said. "Whether it be pride, vengeance, or anger. Then there's hope and I always thought that hope is the only option that has a key for success. That's what we gave these folks. We gave 'em hope."

For a couple that lost everything right down to their credit cards, the road to recovery is long. But with help from friends they never knew they had, John and Janet are determined to get through.

"We'll tell you in six months," John said with a laugh.

"I don't know," Janet added. "I don't even have a measuring spoon. I don't know why I'm not depressed because I'm a very emotional person. But I just can't be because it (the support from the community) has been too good."