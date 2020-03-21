GALLERY: Procession in memory of fallen Springfield officer Christopher Walsh

Sat 5:00 PM, Mar 21, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield community gathered for a procession Saturday to remember fallen Springfield police officer Christopher Walsh.

Walsh died in the line of duty Monday morning after being shot while attempting to rescue a shooting victim at the Kum & Go at 2885 E Chestnut Expressway.

The procession included law enforcement from Springfield, Missouri and several other states in memory of Walsh. To watch a stream of the procession, click here.

KY3 News has compiled a gallery with photos from the procession and other community tributes in memory of Walsh.

