Fund set up for Springfield police officer injured in attack at headquarters

The Springfield police union is collecting money to support Officer Mark Priebe and his family. A 28-year-old man hit Priebe with an SUV during an altercation in the police department parking lot Tuesday morning.

The suspect pinned Priebe against a concrete barrier in front of the police department during the incident.

The Springfield Police Officers' Association set up a digital link which allows you to make a direct donation. Amounts range from $25 to $200. You can also choose a specific amount to give.

Click HERE to donate to Officer Priebe's fund.

Priebe, who is a 21-year veteran of the Springfield Police Department, was going into surgery Tuesday night, according to an SPD spokesperson. The department intends to provide an update on his condition Wednesday.

Officers shot the suspect, Jon Tyler Routh, after he continued to use his SUV to ram toward the building. Routh was treated at a hospital and booked into the Greene County Jail around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He has not been formally charged.