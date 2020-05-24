Frito-Lay worker at Topeka plant tests positive for COVID-19

A worker at a Frito-Lay plant in Topeka has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company said Friday in a statement that it has taken steps to identify and notify employees who had direct contact with the infected worker and asked them to quarantine themselves. Frito-Lay’s Topeka facility employs about 1,000 people.

According to the company, it has also implemented symptom screenings and temperature checks and provided personal protective equipment for employees at the Topeka facility.