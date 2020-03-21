Freeway Ministries help feed homeless during coronavirus outbreak

Churches and organizations have struggled to protect the vulnerable and the homeless population as coronavirus spreads.

While the pandemic has created a few hurdles, organizations like Freeway Ministries said it will not let COVID-19 become a roadblock to help those in need.

John Stroup, the Director at Freeway Ministries, said they are planing to continue their mission of helping the community during the pandemic.

On Saturday evenings Stroup said Freeway Ministries typically provide a hot meal, clothing, and strong Gospel message for hundreds of people in the community, particularly for those who are homeless or in poverty.

However, the CDC restrictions on gatherings has caused the ministry to change its plans.

On Saturday, March 21, Freeway Ministries staff, volunteers, and other organizations, and business will team up to help feed those most vulnerable.

Stroup said they will drop off a hot meal, and some non-perishable items at your door or location. They will also offer to pray over recipients and give a hygiene bag. He said everyone will be taking the necessary precautions, and staying within the guidelines of governing authorities.

HOW TO SIGN UP

If you or someone you know are in need of a meal, Stroup said there are multiple ways to sign up. You can text or call 417-838-2038 and leave your address and how many people are at your location.

You can also message Freeway Ministries on Facebook, and provide the above information.