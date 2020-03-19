Free online concert: Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, others perform Thursday night

Artists are taking to the web as festivals and concerts are canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Willie Nelson is hosting a five-hour online concert Thursday night that includes the likes of Paul Simon, Jewel, Lucinda Williams and Edie Brickell. A complete list of artists is available on the event website.

The “Til Further Notice” show begins at 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed from the concert website, Facebook or Twitch.

Normally this time of year, Nelson hosts “The Luck Reunion.” It’s a music festival that takes place on his ranch outside of Austin, Texas.

Because of the pandemic, everything was canceled, but Willie and his buddies decided to create tonight’s concert.

Most of the artists will be performing remotely, but some will be playing from a studio in Austin.

While the concert is free, viewers can donate to the digital tip jar via Venmo to @Luck-Reunion if they’d like to contribute.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.