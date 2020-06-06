Free Fishing Days: Fish without a license this weekend in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to “get hooked on fishing” through its Free Fishing Days this weekend.

Missouri State Parks, in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Conservation, welcomes the public for free fishing this weekend, June 6-7, at the three trout parks: Roaring River, Bennett Spring and Montauk.

Fishing licenses, trout permits and prescribed area daily tags are not required to fish during this special weekend. However, regular fishing regulations, such as size and daily limits, still apply.

A summary of Missouri fishing regulations may be found on Missouri Department of Conservation’s webpage HERE.

Missouri State Parks encourages anglers to enjoy the outdoors responsibly by following the guidance provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, including physical and social distancing recommendations, avoiding large groups of people, washing hands frequently and staying home if not feeling well.

Free Fishing Days is an annual event that takes place statewide during the Saturday and Sunday following the first Monday in June.