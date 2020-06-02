Four officers shot in St. Louis, Mo. after protests turned violent Monday night

(AP) St. Louis police say four officers were hit by gunfire after protests that started peacefully Monday became violent overnight, with protesters smashing windows and stealing items from businesses and fires burning in the downtown area.

Police tweeted early Tuesday that the officers were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. It was unclear who had fired the shots.

The chaos in St. Louis followed continued protests Monday in Missouri over the death of George Floyd and police treatment of African Americans, with gatherings also held in Kansas City and Jefferson City.