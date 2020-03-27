Four deaths, 41 cases of COVID-19 reported in Greene County

Four deaths from COVID-19 and 41 cases have been reported from Greene County as of Friday afternoon.

Springfield-Greene County health officials say four patients, all from Morningside Assisted Living, have died from Coronavirus.

The latest reported death happened before any Morningside residents were tested, according to health officials.

The victim was a 90-year-old woman at the living facility. Health officials say she died before four other Morningside residents were diagnosed, but is considered a victim because of her close contact.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says it's now counting people as having the virus if they haven't been tested, but are showing symptoms after close contact with people confirmed to have it.

In Missouri, health officials have reported 670 cases and nine deaths from COVID-19. For the latest updates in Missouri and the Ozarks, Click here.

Springfield-Greene County leaders provide more updates in the Facebook stream below:



