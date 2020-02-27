Four charged with capital murder after body found near Beaver Lake

Authorities arrested four people on capital murder charges in northwest Arkansas after the victim was found near Beaver Lake earlier this week.

Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff's Office

Benton County authorities say Lavonte Jackson, 23, was found in a dirt road near the water on Monday. Investigators believe he was killed somewhere else.

Zackary Whitcomb, 19, and David Adair, 26 were booked into Benton County Jail on Wednesday. Mark Brannan, 31, and Lydia Riggs, 20, were arrested Thursday.

All four are from the Fayetteville metro area and have bond hearings set for Friday.

Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway believes illegal drugs were involved in Jackson's death, but would not comment further.