Forsyth park floods again, as Bull Shoals Lake remains high

Bull Shoals Lake is holding a lot of water. That means, so are some public parks like Shadow Rock in Forsyth.

The problem of flooding happens over and over again and some people who live in and around the Taney County town are sick of it.

This marks the fourth time Shadow Rock Park has been underwater in six years.

"It's very sad for this little town," JoAnn Watson said.

"We hate to see it," Forsyth City Administrator Chris Robertson said.

The flooded park means no camping and, that means, no revenue for the city.

"It is a loss of about $30,000 to $35,000 in camping revenues, not to mention the economic impact it has on the businesses in town," Robertson said.

It also means no park access for people who live in the area.

"It breaks our hearts to see this park flooding every single year," Watson said.

City leaders say it is possible that the park will be closed all summer again this year. Still, they say, opening the park, when they can, remains a top priority.

"It's anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 for paint and materials. Sometimes FEMA helps us with that cost," Robertson said.

Robertson says flooding in the park is expected.

"The Corps was nice enough to let us build a park in their flood zone," Robertson said.

However, high water has drowned the park more frequently in recent years.

"Now, it seems to be every other year, sometimes year after year," Robertson said.

Robertson says that's partly because the Corps of Engineers changed the rules on how much water Bull Shoals could store about a decade ago.

"They raised the power pool," Robertson said.

There's no doubt that maintaining the park after flooding is a headache for city crews. However, Robertson says they work hard to make sure it's in good condition when the water goes down.

"They just put their heads down and open the gates and go to work on it. The park has a way of healing itself," Robertson said.

Many people wish the water would just go away.

"Find another place to put this water," Watson said.

A lot of local people say the clean up and the cost is worth it and they wouldn't want to say goodbye, for good, to the park that's the original site of the town of Forsyth.

"It's not up to me, but if it was, I'd say let's do all we can to keep it," Mary Farris said. "It was beautiful then and still beautiful now, except when it's drowning."

The city has no plans of doing away with the park and will be ready to re-open as soon as the water goes down.

"I think we really should treasure what we have," Farris said

City workers have expanded Shoals Bend Park, which is located on higher ground. That space now has a new playground, ball fields, and basketball courts.

