Former West Plains, Mo. School District employee under federal investigation

For the past week rumors have been buzzing about a now former school district employee. But there are more questions than answers as police say a federal investigation is on-going.

This all began two weeks ago.

The district said in a statement that it was notified about an employee's potential misconduct by authorities on February 6th.

The district said in its release, that the potential crime or crimes did not happen inside the district and did not involve any students.

The employee in question was immediately placed on administrative leave while the investigation started.

The employee was officially let go at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

West Plains police tell KY3 that no arrests have been made while federal authorities continue investigating.

At this time, we do not know the name, position or history of the former employee - nor the reason for the federal investigation or any timeline of events.

The district cannot comment on any personnel matters.

Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson said in the district's statement that she understands the employee's firing and rumors surrounding it are upsetting to students and parents.

She goes on to urge parents to have an open dialogue with their child.

Here is the district's full statement on the matter:

Dr. Lori Wilson, Superintendent of the West Plains School District, recently addressed rumors surrounding a former employee. “District officials received notification from law enforcement authorities on February 6, 2020, regarding an employee’s potential misconduct, which occurred outside of the district and did not involve any students. The employee was immediately given due process, placed on administrative leave and is no longer employed with the district. Our first priority is the safety of our students, and the district strives to keep students, parents and our community informed within the confines of the law. The district is unable to release confidential information pertaining to personnel. Any ongoing investigation is being handled by the proper legal authorities, and any additional questions regarding the specific incident in question should be directed to law enforcement officials.”

Dr. Wilson acknowledged that the former employee’s departure and rumors surrounding it are upsetting to students and parents. “I urge you to take this opportunity to open or continue conversations with your child,” she said. “Open dialogue and parental guidance is essential in supporting your student.”