Forme pathologist at Fayetteville, Ark. VA hospital pleads guilty in patient's death

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019 file photo provided by the Washington County, Arkansas Sheriff's Department, Robert Levy is pictured in a booking photo. Levy, a pathologist fired from an Arkansas veterans hospital after officials said he had been impaired while on duty has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of three patients who authorities say he misdiagnosed and whose records he later altered to conceal his mistakes. (Washington County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A pathologist fired from an Arkansas veterans hospital after officials said he had been impaired while on duty has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a patient who authorities say he misdiagnosed.

Robert Morris Levy on Thursday also pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud under an agreement with prosecutors. The federal prosecutors moved to dismiss multiple other charges against Levy, who was indicted on three counts of involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the misdiagnoses.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 