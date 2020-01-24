Former Springfield police officer charged with domestic assault

A former Springfield Police Department officer is accused of head butting and hitting a victim during separate domestic assaults.

Prosecutors filed felony assault charges and a misdemeanor for violating a protection order against James Cooney on Jan. 21 and Jan. 23 respectively.

Cooney, 39, pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday.

According to court documents, the victim told police Cooney head butted her during an argument on Nov. 15, 2019. Police followed up with the victim five days later. She went on to tell police Cooney had also head butted her during a previous argument in February or March.

The victim also detailed what she could remember from an assault on Oct. 11, 2019. The victim said Cooney "seemed like he was about to hit her and 'everything went black,'" the charging document states. The victim remembers waking up over the kitchen sink with blood coming from her mouth.

A judge granted the victim a protection order against Cooney on Dec. 10. It ordered Cooney to not go within 500 feet or communicate with the victim in any way.

Jan. 21, Greene County Courthouse surveillance cameras recorded Cooney leaving the building, but coming back and sitting in a car in the parking lot. The victim had a 9 a.m. meeting at the courthouse and pulled into a parking spot next to Cooney's car. She proceeded to pull back out and drive away.

After going inside the courthouse, Cooney waited for the victim in the hallway leading to the Victim Witness Division. The victim walked past Cooney and he eventually left the building.

During the domestic assault investigation, police found a GPS tracking device on the victim's vehicle. The car was registered to the victim and Cooney.

Friday, Springfield police spokesperson Jasmine Bailey confirmed Cooney had been an SPD employee, but that he resigned Monday, Jan. 20. Because Cooney is no longer employed with SPD and the case is not under their jurisdiction, Bailey said the Department has no reason to comment.

Greene County Sheriff's Capt. Marc Staeger confirmed his office is investigating the case, but did not have anyone available to answer questions on Friday afternoon.

A judge ordered Cooney to wear a GPS monitor while his court cases play out. Charging documents note Cooney "has a history of assaulting the victim" and "is unable to follow court directives."

Cooney is free on a $1,000 bond. He is due back in court Feb. 21.