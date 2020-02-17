Former Evangel President Dr. Robert Spence suffers a stroke

Retired Evangel University President Dr. Robert Spence is in the hospital after suffering a stroke on Sunday. The family released a statement through the university that asks for prayers.

Doctor Spence received the "Key to the City" just last week.

Dr. Spence retired from Evangel in 2014 after 40 years of service to the university. During his tenure at Evangel, Dr. Spence guided the transformation from a college campus of mostly World War II-era barracks to a state-of-the-art university. The institution doubled its enrollment, gained university status, completed 12 major building projects and expanded its academic offerings to include more than 100 undergraduate degree programs and 10 master’s programs.

During his final three years at Evangel, Dr. Spence participated in the work leading to the approval of the consolidation of Evangel University, Central Bible College and the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary.

In 2004, Dr. Spence received the Springfieldian Award, the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce’s most acclaimed honor, recognizing outstanding community service and commitment to Springfield. Also in 2004, Spence was the recipient of the Missourian Award, which acknowledges the most accomplished and recognized citizens of Missouri.

Dr. Spence was named to the inaugural class of the Springfield Business Journal’s Men of the Year in 2011, solidifying his position as one of 20 men recognized for giving to the community in time or talent or with financial support beyond the reaches of their professional roles. More than 150 men were nominated for this honor in 2011.