Fordland School District looks to raise property taxes on June 2 ballot

The Fordland School District has been educating kids for decades.

"I have been teaching at Fordland for 22 years," said Melissa Grandel.

Melissa Grandel teaches English at the high school and says if voters say yes next week, they'll see a lot of changes across the district.

"The new gym will be a community center, they are building a new safe room so people can use that for tornado shelters and the agriculture department gonna be wonderful, I really feel like there are so many that the kids are going to be able to gain from that we may see growth in our community because of those additions," said Grandel.

But those changes depend on whether voters approve a pair of questions on Tuesday, June 2.

"First, you have a no tax increase bond issue, which is a $2.64 million bond issue to build an activity center and safe room at the high school campus," said Dr. Chris Ford.

The other issue would raise property taxes. People who own a $100,000 house would pay around $68 more a year. School officials say the money would go to help retain and attract teachers to the district.

"We are a rural school, outside of Springfield, and we are trying to be competitive with our pay and our benefits," said Dr. Chris Ford.

"Because right now for Fordland teachers our average, think is about $13,000 less than the average Missouri salary, so it's quite a bit less," said Grandel.

And while many people in the Fordland community, like Vicky Johnson, have decided they will vote yes on the tax increase, she understands why others might be more cautious.

"Ya know there is a lot of people that are unemployed right now so I can see their point of view, but hopefully, they vote yes," said Johnson.

You can find more information regarding the Fordland School District and the June 2 ballot here:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1vKYVdM74T9DNBy0DybUJqaA9ZQLj3yYn_97Su4EGBSA/edit?ts=5eced7c5

