Flying lessons now offered at Boone County Regional Airport in Arkansas

A service that's been grounded for more than 10 years is taking flight again in Harrison.

Sky Adventures Flight Instructor Caleb Green blames the decade-long break on several factors.

"General aviation has really kind of took a downturn in the last couple of years," Green said. "Since 9/11 there's been so many regulations and stuff like that came out. So people got a really bad taste for flying. The economy tanked."

But now, the company he works for, Sky Adventures, has come to the Boone County Regional Airport.

"Everything is on the up and up," Green said. "General aviation is trying to recover."

Airport Manager Judy McCutcheon said people call every day wanting to learn to fly. She thinks the airport will benefit just as much as potential pilots.

"It gets people, once they get the aviation bug, they're eventually going to buy that airplane. Then we're going to have a plane based here. It's going to sell more fuel. So It's going to do nothing but strengthen our airport," McCutcheon said.

There are benefits for pilots who already have their license, too.

"The pilots that are already based here, they didn't have anyone that was based here that could give them their annual flight reviews, check rides," McCutcheon said.

Sky Adventures isn't exactly cheap. The company estimates it'll cost you about $12,000 to get your license.

But Green is confident plenty of people in northwest Arkansas will turn their eyes to the skies, perhaps taking a skill he's passionate about to new heights.

"We finally have the opportunity to offer that adventure again," Green said.

For more information on how you can get flying lessons from Sky Adventures, go to skyadventures.online, or call Caleb Green at 606-465-8961. If he doesn't pick up, shoot him a text.